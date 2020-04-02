Major Disaster Declaration gives Virginia access to more federal aid
Virginia has received a Major Disaster Declaration to aid in the Commonwealth’s response to the novel coronavirus.
A Major Disaster Declaration designation provides federal public assistance for all areas in the Commonwealth of Virginia affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent. This allows state agencies, local governments, and certain non-profit organizations to purchase additional supplies and receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs under its Public Assistance program.
The Major Disaster Declaration also authorizes federal agencies to provide direct emergency assistance to Virginia.
For additional resources and information about Virginia’s COVID-19 response, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
