Main Street Lexington presents annual Jingle Bell Run

The seventh annual Jingle Bell Run will be Saturday, Dec. 7, bright and early at 10 a.m.

The streets of Lexington will ring with the sound of tiny bells attached to the feet of runners in the 5K or walkers in the 1-mile loop. People of all abilities are invited to take part in this fundraiser for Main Street Lexington.

As usual, the wearing of fun holiday costumes by all participants is encouraged; children in strollers and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome to walk or run.

Children 2 to 6 years old can test their legs in the Tot Trot across the Nelson Street bridge (prizes for all who participate!).

Plan to stick around following the race to enjoy hot cocoa, the costume contest, and the Jingle Bell Raffle, with prizes provided by local downtown businesses!

Plus: Entry fees to the run and the race include a pair of custom-made running socks emblazoned with the logo and “LoveLexVa” on the sole.

Visit mainstreetlexington.org for more information; to register for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/ Lexington/ MainStreetLexingtonJingleBellR un

