 

Main entrance to Gypsy Hill Park closed Tuesday

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 9:40 am

stauntonThe main entrance to Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton will be closed on Tuesday for line painting and to begin work on the foundation of the new Gypsy Hill Park entrance sign.

Drivers are asked to use the west end entrance and exit on Thornrose Avenue until March 18. On Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, drivers are asked to use the to use the Thornrose entrance and exit the park at the west end.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.

Questions?

Please contact Parks and Recreation at 540.332.3945.



