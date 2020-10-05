Mail boxes in Central Virginia tampered with: Impact on mail-in voting?

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 2:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Six outdoor mail collection boxes in Henrico, Chesterfield and Richmond were broken into over the weekend, and the United States Postal Service is investigating.

The Virginia Department of Elections is also on the case, in the event that any mail-in ballots that may have been deposited into the boxes might have been stolen.

Anyone who dropped mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. this morning should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it.

Voters can track their ballot online to see if it has been received by going to “check my registration” at elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.

If a voter needs a new ballot issued, they should contact their local general registrar’s office at elections.virginia.gov/localGR.

The following post offices were affected:

Henrico

4990 Sadler Place

2000 Starling Drive

2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield

7510 Lady Blair Lane

1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Richmond

805 Glenburnie Road

Related

Comments