Magento website agency: Is it worth it?

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 2:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Magento website agency is an organization that has teams of qualified and Magento certified developers who are well familiar with the Magento platform, its wide range of features and functionality. Magento grants certification to developers or agencies who go through a Magento based exam. That means Magento certified developer knows everything there is to know about Magento.

A Magento website agency is an expert on the Magento platform and knows its capabilities and its limitations. Magento is a very popular platform and is being used by a huge number of people because of its wonderful features.

Services Offered By a Magento Website Agency

A good Magento website agency offers multi-disciplinary services that provide strategic vision, optimize performance, reinforce quality, and drive operational intelligence.

Customization Services

With Magento customization services, you can be sure there’s no limit to what you can achieve. From simple start-ups to mid-sized business on its way to the mega enterprise,

Magento website agency can help you achieve your goals through the Magento platform. It can help you design and customize your website exactly as you want it.

Custom Extensions/ Custom Integration

You can add more functionality to your website by custom extensions. Whether it’s a Magento extension for your online store or if you plan to facilitate your SAAS services to Magento customers through a custom extension, Magento development professionals can build custom Magento extensions with extreme precision for you.

Magento integration services help you integrate your online store with third party services.

Migration Services

You can move your current store operating on Magento to Magento 2 with customized migration services offered by a Magento website agency.

Support & Maintenance

You can get the technical support and maintenance from professional eCommerce developers to address your needs, assist you, and make the tasks easy for you.

Payment Integration

Payment gateways are the life of any online store. Though Magento already supports top payment gateways by default, you might not find your local service providers in that default list. Magento website agency offers Integration with 3rd party shipping and payment gateways for recurring billing and E-wallet setups.

Why Choose a Magento Website Agency?

Magento is a highly advanced e-commerce platform with amazing tools. It is completely customizable and extremely flexible. But if you need Magento solutions for a new or existing Magento e-commerce store and you are not a developer, you will need professional help to set up and customize your e-commerce website. The highly proficient teams at development agencies will do all the work for you. A Magento website agency has a certification from Magento and has certified Magento developers who are experts in the platform. These will configure, tailor, and optimize Magento according to your business needs. They will help you create user-friendly interface accessible across devices, cross-platform integrations, and secure payment gateways.

You will be provided dedicated support and maintenance to keep your Magento website running smoothly with great customer experience.

Cost Effect And Is It Worth It?

As discussed, all the features that Magento has to offer and all the services that a Magento website agency offers, it’s pretty clear that if you want a successful fully functional e-commerce store, you should consider hiring a Magento website agency. The benefit of hiring a Magento certified Agency or developer is that they won’t have to first understand the platform they are already good at it. This saves you a lot of effort, time, and money.

Magento development agencies charge a good amount of money for their dedicated high-quality services; the cost will vary depending on your needs, size of the business, complexities, and various other factors. But its totally worth it. With experts in the field working on your behalf for your goals, you can sit back, relax, and watch your business grow. Some times these costs might be higher than other developers, but we have discussed already why it is worth the cost to prefer a Magento certified developer or Agency.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments