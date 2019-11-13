 

State Police: Madison woman dead in single-vehicle crash

Published Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 12:25 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper F. Stanley is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Madison County that occurred on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. on Route 607 (Ridgeview Drive) at 2 tenths of a mile south of Route 640 (Wilderness Road).

A 2003 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Rt. 607 when the driver lost control, ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, over corrected, ran off of the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melonie S. Spindle, 35, of Madison, Va., was not wearing a seat-belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. Spindle was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Two passengers in the Jeep, a 15-year-old male, and 13-year-old female, both of Madison, Va., were transported to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Fire and EMS.



