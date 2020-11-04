Madison Vision Series event on Nov. 11 to focus on bipartisanship

Two JMU alumni in the Virginia General Assembly, Del. Kirk Cox (’79), a Republican, and Sen. Scott Surovell (’93), a Democrat, will discuss “The Future of Bipartisanship,” a virtual Madison Vision Series event on Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed on JMU’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Cox, a public school teacher, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1989. He represents the 66th District, which encompasses the city of Colonial Heights and parts of Chesterfield County. He has served in a number of leadership positions in Richmond, most recently as Speaker of the House from 2018 to 2020. Prior to becoming speaker, Cox served as majority leader and majority whip. He has also served as chairman of the House Rules Committee and the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, as well as vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Surovell, an attorney in private practice, was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2015 after serving three terms in the House of Delegates. He currently represents the 36th District, which includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties. Surovell serves as majority whip and sits on the General Laws and Technology Committee, Local Government Committee and the Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee. He was also appointed to the Virginia High Speed Rail Commission and the Virginia Broadband Advisory Council.

Caitlyn Read, director of state government relations at JMU, and senior Ashley Harris, a member of the nationally ranked JMU Debate Team, will moderate the discussion. JMU President Jonathan R. Alger will deliver opening and closing remarks.

The event is presented by the Madison Vision Series: Contemporary Issues in an Engaged Society, which honors James Madison’s conviction that cultivating an informed and educated citizenry is essential to the health of our republican democracy. The series brings scholars, thinkers and leaders of all kinds to campus for lively explorations of issues facing our society.

