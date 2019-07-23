Madden knocks Salem Red Sox to series win

Charlie Madden backed Jhonathan Diaz’s scoreless outing with four RBI for a 5-1 Salem Red Sox win over Myrtle Beah to take the series Monday night at TicketReturn.com Field.

The Sox had earlier on Monday dropped the completion of Sunday’s suspended game, 6-1, with Pelicans reliever Algenis Martinez tossing one inning of hitless baseball with one strikeout in the resumption.

Pedro Castellanos got Salem off to a nice start in the nightcap, with a first-inning triple to score Victor Acosta and claim a 1-0 lead.

Castellanos singled to start the fourth inning, and Keith Curcio and Edgar Corcino drew consecutive walks to load the bases, when Madden hit a line-drive single to score two and pile on, 3-0.

Diaz finished after five innings, permitting no runs and just four hits while striking out four.

Madden delivered again in the sixth, after Castellanos walked and Curcio doubled, both came home on another single to continue ahead 5-0.

Myrtle Beach’s lone run scored in the bottom of the sixth inning when Miguel Amaya scored on an error to cut the lead 5-1.

Hunter Smith finished the final two frames with no earned runs and one strikeout.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs Winston-Salem Dash Tuesday, July 23 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP Dylan Thompson vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

