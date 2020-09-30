MADD Virginia honors law enforcement heroes for work to eliminate drunk driving

Published Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020, 1:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Virginia hosted its annual Law Enforcement Recognition event virtually this year on the @MADDVirginia Facebook page.

The video celebration featured a message from the MADD National President, Helen Witty, and the Statewide Event Sponsor, State Farm®.

Each year, MADD recognizes the brave men and women of Virginia for their commitment to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.

Law enforcement plays a critical role in the fight to eliminate this 100 percent preventable crime.

“Every day at State Farm we see the devastating toll automobile crashes have on families. We are committed to helping drivers understand the importance of sobriety behind the wheel,” said State Farm spokesperson Kate Beadle. “We want to thank the officers who are being recognized for helping educate drivers and keep our roadways safe.”

MADD recognized Heroes from around Virginia who champion MADD’s mission. Throughout of the month of October, MADD Virginia will continue to highlight the great work of each award recipient on their Facebook page.

Nearly 200 officers from throughout the state will be recognized for their outstanding efforts.

“Although we are celebrating virtually this year, the work these men and women do every day should be recognized and honored. Drunk driving is still a problem, even during this pandemic, and the work to end drunk driving is as important as ever,” said Meghan Carter, MADD Virginia Director of Field Operations. “We are grateful for our partners like State Farm, who even during these challenges times, support MADD and come together with us to honor the brave men and women in our state.”

MADD hosts law enforcement and community recognition events across the country. These events provide an opportunity to honor outstanding service in the fight to create a future of No More Victims®.

Related

Comments