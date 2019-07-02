MADD releases new videos featuring Virginia drunk driving victims

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® Virginia has kicked off a month-long television, radio and Facebook campaign to remind people not to drive impaired over the upcoming July 4 holiday week and throughout the year.

Three PSAs were introduced last week featuring the victim stories of Shaniqua ‘Denay’ Patterson from Surry County, George ‘Eddie’ Neselrod from Newport News, Rosa, Elsie and Amzi Broadnax from Amelia County, Thomas C. Estep from Wise County, Alonza Jefferson, Jr. from Chesterfield County and Robert Lee Cooper, Jr. from Fluvanna County.

Drunk driving remains the leading killer on U.S. roads. Nationwide in 2017, 237 people were killed over the July 4th holiday weekend. Virginia suffered a 12% increase in alcohol-related fatalities in 2018 over the numbers in 2017 and a 1% increase in injuries.

For information on MADD, visit https://www.madd.org/virginia/ .

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save nearly 380,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

