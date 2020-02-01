Mack Trucks to invest $13M to establish new operation in Roanoke County

Mack Trucks announced this week that it will invest $13 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Roanoke County, creating 250 new jobs.

The new venture will allow Mack to produce and sell a new line of medium-duty trucks. Virginia successfully competed with sites in several other states for the project, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Landing Mack Trucks’ new medium-duty truck production plant is a tremendous win that builds on our efforts to make Virginia a leader in automotive manufacturing,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Virginia has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with the Volvo Group, which includes Mack, and we are confident that the company will be a valuable addition to Roanoke County and the entire Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We’re excited about the opportunities our new medium-duty product line will bring for the company, our employees, and the Roanoke Valley community,” said Mack President Martin Weissburg. “We’re very grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County for their support of this project, and we look forward to growing this new business, and being a successful and engaged corporate citizen.”

“We are honored that Mack Trucks has chosen to launch its newest product line in Virginia, and we’re committed to supporting the success of this major business venture in Roanoke County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Mack will benefit from our robust manufacturing workforce trained by Virginia’s top-ranked educational institutions and industry-led engineering programs as it ramps up, and we thank the company for creating 250 high-quality, 21st-century jobs.”

“Roanoke County is thrilled to welcome Mack Trucks’ new medium-duty production operation as the first automotive project established in Virginia from prototype to production,” said Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors David Radford. “It is exciting to be a part of the next-generation truck developed by this iconic American brand. The economic impact of this investment and the employment opportunities created by this announcement are significant, and I am delighted to celebrate Mack’s growth in Roanoke County.”

“I’m delighted to hear that Mack Trucks has committed to creating 250 new jobs in Roanoke County,” said Del. Joe McNamara. “Roanoke is an excellent place to do business, and it is clear that our strategic location and favorable economic climate made Roanoke the right fit for this investment. This is a great win for our region.”

