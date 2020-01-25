Macedon Technologies investing $1.65M to expand corporate headquarters in Fairfax County

Macedon Technologies, an IT services company that uses the Appian software development platform, will invest $1.65 million to expand its corporate headquarters in Reston in Fairfax County.

Virginia successfully competed with Texas for the project, which will create 147 new jobs.

“Virginia, particularly Northern Virginia, continues to be a national technology leader,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Our top-ranked higher education system and world-class workforce attract dynamic tech companies like Macedon to the region. We are pleased that the company has chosen to remain and invest in Virginia and in Fairfax County.”

Macedon Technologies provides Appian-based solutions and services around Business Process Management, workflow, case management, system integration, legacy modernization, and rapid software development at enterprise scale. Headquartered in Reston, and with an office in Austin, Texas, Macedon Technologies has significant footprints in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, and education. Macedon accelerates digital transformation by delivering apps faster and more securely.

“Macedon’s rapid growth and decision to expand its corporate headquarters in Fairfax County demonstrates Virginia’s leading position in the technology sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company is creating jobs of the future in a field that continues to gain momentum in the region and the Commonwealth. We are honored to have Macedon on our corporate roster.”

“After extensive evaluation of several locations across the United States, Macedon decided that Virginia is the optimal location for our expansion for many reasons,” said Austin Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Macedon Technologies. “The high quality of living in Northern Virginia and its proximity to Washington, D.C. helps us to attract and retain top talent. Reston has excellent public transportation, including Metro and two nearby major airports—as a consulting company, easy access to airports is a must. Reston is also rapidly expanding, providing ample housing options for our staff. Another important reason is that we can tap into a great local talent pool from several renowned Virginia universities.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“I am delighted to see Macedon Technologies growing because it is a perfect fit for Fairfax County and the region,” said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The company’s expertise in low-code software applications takes full advantage of the technology skills that our workforce has in abundance, and the company’s focus on talent attraction and retention will help it continue to thrive here.”

“I congratulate Macedon Technologies on its announcement and look forward to the company’s expansion in Northern Virginia,” said Sen. Janet Howell. “Macedon Technologies is right at home, as Fairfax County is the place to be for the biggest names in the information technology industry.”

