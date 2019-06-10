MACAA Project Discovery hosts College 101: What They Don’t Tell You in the Brochure

MACAA Project Discovery is hosting a forum entitled College 101: What They Don’t Tell You in the Brochure on Friday, June 14, at the Monticello Community Action Agency (MACAA) from 10 am – 1 pm.

The purpose of this forum is to provide graduating MACAA Project Discovery seniors with information that is often overlooked when preparing for college. Many of Project Discovery students are first generation college students and are anticipating being away from home for the first time.

The goal of the forum is to educate students and provide financial, emotional, and career-related skills that can be beneficial for MACAA Project Discovery graduating seniors as they prepare for college.

Topics covered in the forum include: healthy dating and relationships, best practices when encountering law enforcement, self-defense, stress/time management, and ways to become active and involved while on campus. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion with current college students who are alumni of MACAA Project Discovery.

These MACAA Project Discovery college students will share their college experiences and will be available for a question and answer period with graduating seniors and their parents.

About MACAA Project Discovery

MACAA Project Discovery is a post-secondary access program serving first generation and/or low-income college bound students. MACAA Project Discovery serves students in grades 9 -12 in the City of Charlottesville and the Counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Nelson. Project Discovery is effective in preparing participants for college through in-school college preparatory workshops, in and out of state college/university campus visits, extracurricular activities, and community service. For more information about MACAA Project Discovery, visit https://www.macaa.org/project-discovery.

About MACAA

The Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) has been serving low-income families in the Charlottesville area since 1965. MACAA works to improve people’s lives by helping them become self-sufficient. MACAA achieves this through a variety of programs that serve families and individuals in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson. Current programs include: Head Start, Hope House, Project Discovery, and Rural Outreach.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google