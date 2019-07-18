MACAA Project Discovery honors local students

MACAA Project Discovery is recognizing several students with scholarships from SOAR Virginia.

The students – Zyahna Bryant, Avyonne Cobbs, Ava Hession-Landman, Korpo Johnson, Kaniyah Key, Weedor Kollie, Keshawna Nelson, Eddy Nkere, Patricia Quaye, C’erra Rhodes, Arleth Salinas, LaAsia Thomas, Brittany Washington, Niedia Washington, and Erica Williams – are members of Charlottesville High School’s senior class of 2019.

These students were dedicated in attending in-school college prep workshops, college campus visits, and extra-curricular activities. Each student was awarded a scholarship from SOAR Virginia, with a total of $24,000 in scholarships.

SOAR Virginia is an early commitment scholarship program. It prepares eligible high school students across Virginia for success in post-secondary education through a combination of individual advising, encouragement, and up to $2,000 in an Invest529 scholarship account.

About MACAA Project Discovery

MACAA Project Discovery is a post-secondary access program serving first generation and/or low-income college bound students. MACAA Project Discovery serves students in grades 9 -12 in the City of Charlottesville and the Counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, and Nelson. Project Discovery is effective in preparing participants for college through in-school college preparatory workshops, in and out of state college/university campus visits, extracurricular activities, and community service.

For more information about MACAA Project Discovery, visit the website at https://www.macaa.org/project-discovery.

