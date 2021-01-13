Lynwood Lewis backing Andria McClellan in Democratic lieutenant governor race

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Andria McClellan lieutenant governor campaign has picked up the endorsement of State Sen. Lynwood Lewis.

“I’ve known and worked with Andria McClellan for years on a number of issues, from flood mitigation and protecting the Chesapeake Bay to regional transit in Hampton Roads,” said Lewis, a Democrat who has represented the Sixth District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore and parts of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton, in the State Senate since 2014.

“I know she has the right skills, experience and drive to deliver real results for the people of our Commonwealth. Our needs are not small. Deploying more access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet and improving broadband infrastructure, securing capital for small businesses in the wake of a global pandemic, prioritizing a clean, safe environment, ensuring quality education for all and funding workforce training, and making healthcare more affordable and accessible for every Virginian are all critical policy goals moving forward.

“Achieving real progress won’t be easy, but Andria has shown over and over again that she doesn’t need a goal to be easy to reach it – she just needs it to be possible. With strong, driven leadership statewide in Virginia, it is possible. She’s a ‘roll up your sleeves and get it done’ person. I’m proud to support my friend, neighbor and former competitor in her race to serve as our Commonwealth’s next lieutenant governor. She’s worked hard for Hampton Roads, and she will work hard for all Virginians.”

“I want to thank my friend and former competitor for his endorsement and faith in me,” said McClellan, a member of Norfolk City Council who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“Sen. Lewis has been a result-driven leader in the Senate who has consistently delivered for Hampton Roads families while leading efforts on major statewide challenges, like flooding and protecting the Chesapeake Bay. I’m proud to have earned his support.”

Related

Comments