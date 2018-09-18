Lynn Trefzger performing at Wayne Theatre on Sept. 28

The Wayne Theatre presents The Vocal Illusions of Lynn Trefzger on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students. This is a family-friendly show.

Have you ever had a childhood hobby that got out of hand? That explains Lynn Trefzger’s start as a ventriloquist/comedienne. For more than 30 years, Lynn has given life to a trunk full of comical characters. She has performed for family audiences worldwide.

Audiences are treated to Lynn’s vocal illusion talents, when they may meet a drunken and lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl, and may even see some other audience members who are brought up for the action! Lynn’s off-the-wall audience interplay is riotously funny, no two shows are alike!

For tickets or more information, call (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

