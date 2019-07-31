Lynchburg holds off late rally, defeats Dash

The Lynchburg Hillcats evened up their series against the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday, hanging on late to beat the White Sox affiliate 4-3.

Lynchburg (18-20, 50-55) jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Winston-Salem (18-21, 56-47) before the Dash tightened up the game with three runs in the seventh.

Yapson Gomez (Save, 6) allowed a double to Yeyson Yrizarri and a single to Steele Walker to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Mitch Roman bounced into a game-ending double play to lock down the win for Lynchburg.

The Hillcats scored first, plating two runs in the third inning. Luke Wakamatsu doubled with one out ahead of a two-run home run from Steven Kwan, his second of the season.

The Indians affiliate took a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Will Benson, Jonathan Laureano and Jodd Carter all singled to load the bases. With one away, Wakamatsu hit into an RBI fielder’s choice to score Benson.

In the sixth, Benson doubled and stole third base. With two gone, Wakamatsu lined an RBI single, plating Benson for a 4-0 lead.

Winston-Salem scored all three of its runs on one swing. Andrew Vaughn, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning in his Dash debut.

Wilbis Santiago, Mitch Reeves, Benson and Wakamatsu each recorded multi-hit games. Santiago extended his hitting streak to 19 consecutive games.

Brock Hartson started for the Hillcats and worked four scoreless innings. Randy Valladares (Win, 1-0) allowed two unearned runs in 2.1 frames, striking out three. Jonathan Teaney gave up a run in 1.2 innings before Gomez recorded the final three outs.

Jorgan Cavanerio (Loss, 7-1) was dealt his first loss this season. He surrendered four earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings. Andrew Perez worked two scoreless innings out of the Dash bullpen.

The Hillcats and Dash will wrap up their series on Thursday with the rubber match of the three-game set. Left-hander Kirk McCarty (2-3, 3.64) will start for Lynchburg, opposite of Winston-Salem righty Jake Elliott (4-2, 3.99). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

