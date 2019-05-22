Lynchburg Hillcats walked off for second straight night by Mudcats

The Lynchburg Hillcats lost on a walk-off for the second straight night, falling 3-2 to the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night in extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Pat McInerney began the inning at second base, and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Devin Hairston. Joantgel Segovia was walked intentionally by Anthony Gose (Loss, 1-1), and Rob Henry worked a walk to load the bases. On an 0-2 pitch, Tristin Lutz lined a game-winning, walk-off single to right field, plating McInerney to win the game.

The Hillcats (21-22) have lost all four extra-inning games that they have played in this season, including three to Carolina (28-17).

In the top of the tenth, Lynchburg was denied a chance to take the lead. Gabriel Mejia was the pinch-runner to start the inning at second base, and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Mike Rivera. Next up was Luke Wakamatsu, who hit a line drive rocket to McInerney at third base, and he doubled off Mejia to end the inning.

Lynchburg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the third inning, taking advantage of four walks and a wild pitch. Mudcats starter Braden Webb walked Rivera, Wakamatsu and Steven Kwan to load the bases with nobody out. Wilbis Santiago hit into a double play, which plated Rivera, and Wakamatsu scored on a wild pitch. The Hillcats would not score another run the rest of the way.

In the sixth, Lutz tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run home run off of Nick Gallagher, his fourth of the year.

Adam Scott started for the Hillcats, and fired four scoreless innings, striking out seven. He fanned the first five batters he faced on the night. Gallagher allowed two runs on two hits in three innings of work, and Yapson Gomez fired a scoreless eighth and ninth. Gose was charged with an unearned run after the inherited runner to start the tenth inning scored on Lutz’s single.

Webb allowed two runs on two hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out three. Cody Beckman and Michael Peterson combined for three scoreless innings and Clayton Andrews (Win, 1-1) pitched two innings and struck out three in a winning effort.

The Hillcats continue their series against Carolina on Wednesday in the third game of the four-game set on Education Day at Five County Stadium. The Hillcats will send left-hander Juan Hillman (1-4, 3.02) to the hill against Mudcats righty Dylan File (4-3, 2.96). First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

Max Gun will be on the air at 10:50 a.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats return to City Stadium on Friday, May 24 for a four-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for the first-ever series between the two teams in Lynchburg. Aloha Weekend highlights include post-game fireworks shows on Friday, May 24 presented by Pepsi and Saturday, May 25 presented by MedExrpess. Saturday’s game will also be Cats Cares Night at City Stadium, where all tickets are FREE, but fans are asked to give a donation at the box office to one of three pre-selected charities: The Society of St. Andrews, Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter and Journey Home Foster and Adoption Services and Support.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

