Lynchburg Hillcats top Carolina Mudcats, 6-1

The Lynchburg Hillcats exploded for two runs in each of the first two innings to defeat the Carolina Mudcats by a final score of 6-1.

With the victory, the Hillcats (27-21) move back into the first-place spot in the Carolina League North Division, a half-game ahead of the Mudcats (27-22). The victory game after dropping the continuation game from Thursday evening by a score of 7-4.

In the Friday night ballgame, the Hillcats jumped out to an early lead as a Jake Fox triple got the party started by scoring Dayan Frias. One batter later Milan Tolentino would drive home Fox with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the bottom of the second, Yordys Valdes would drive home a run on an infield single that hit the third base bag. Frias would knock in another run with a single, one batter later.

With the score now 4-0, Rodney Boone would go to work, shutting down the Mudcats order. In total, he would go six innings, allowing four hits, no runs, and six strikeouts. With the victory, he now picks up his third win on the season, improving to 3-0.

The Hillcats would add another run on the board in the bottom of the sixth as Isaiah Greene would lead off the inning with his team-leading third home run of the season. The drive to right field hit off the scoreboard to extend the lead.

Lynchburg was not finished, as they would add one more in the seventh on a Tolentino single that would score Wilfri Peralta.

The Mudcats would score one in the eighth to try and mount a comeback, but it was too-little-too-late. Elvis Jerez would come on in the ninth and slam the door shut to make sure they could not creep any closer.

These two ballclubs will continue their series on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium, as the Hillcats look to win the series and remain in first place. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...