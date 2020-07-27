Lynchburg Hillcats to host Dogwood District Senior Game on Aug. 2

The Dogwood District Senior Game that will take place at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Bank of the James Stadium, home of the Lynchburg Hillcats.

“After the success of the Ronnie Roberts Classic and seeing the impact the game had on not only the Seminole District Seniors but our entire community, we are excited to host the Dogwood District for a memorable night at Bank of the James Stadium,” said Hillcats’ President Chris Jones. The game will start at 6pm and feature 22 high school seniors from the Dogwood District.

“Having seven seniors this year, we were heartbroken that they lost the opportunity to run onto the field one last time together. We’re excited and thankful that they will get that chance now. They are just a great group of guys!” said Altavista High School Head Coach Kyle Hoehne.

Tickets for the game are on sale now! Tickets can be purchased online (www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/BuyNew.asp?EventID=310389) and at the Bank of the James Stadium box office.

“It’s been a heart breaking spring for all these seniors. I’m excited to see them all play one last time together,” echoed Andy Haga, William Campbell High School head coach.

Concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching the seniors play.

Due to social distancing rules a maximum of 1,000 tickets will be sold.

