Lynchburg Hillcats rally with four in eighth to defeat Charleston
Junior Sanquintin delivered in a big way in the eighth inning to give the Lynchburg Hillcats the 4-3 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs.
The Hillcats (6-11) needed four runs in the bottom of the eighth to squeak past the RiverDogs (8-8) for the first time in history with this being the second all-time meeting.
Lynchburg fell behind early as an error by Wilfri Peralta allowed the leadoff batter in the first inning to reach base. Carson Williams would drive him home one batter later with a double into left field.
In the fifth inning, the Hillcats would fall behind more as Bobby Seymour roped his tenth home run of the season over the left center wall, extending the lead to two.
Those would be the only runs on Reid Johnston’s line, with the first being unearned. He would finish the day with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Hillcats would finally catch some breaks after Luis Durango would walk to lead off the frame. Both Jake Fox and Jorge Burgos would single to load up the bases.
With the bases loaded, Sanquintin would line a ball into the right field corner to clear the bases. Sanquintin would slide into third for his first triple of the season, giving the Hillcats the 4-2 lead.
Miguel Vinicio would return for a second inning of work in the ninth inning, where he would give up a solo shot to Williams, trimming the lead to one. However, he would settle down and retire the final two batters of the game to end the Hillcats five game skid.
The Hillcats and RiverDogs will square off for game three of the six game series on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.