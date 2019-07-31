Lynchburg Hillcats open road trip with loss

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 11:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped the first game of a season-long 15-game road trip, falling 4-1 to the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night.

Lynchburg (17-20, 49-55) surrendered three unanswered runs to Winston-Salem (18-20, 56-46) after the Dash broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning.

With the score even, Craig Dedelow singled to start the inning and advanced to second on single from Zach Remillard. After a wild pitch moved Dedelow to third, he scored on a sacrifice fly from Jameson Fisher to give the Dash a 2-1 lead.

Winston-Salem put the game out of reach with a two-run seventh inning. Johan Cruz reached on a lead off walk and touched home plate after an RBI triple from JJ Muno. Later in the frame, Mitch Roman delivered a sac fly, scoring Muno to widen the gap to 4-1.

The White Sox affiliate plated the first run of the game in the first inning. Roman walked with one out and Steele Walker drove him in with an RBI double.

Lynchburg tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. Will Benson walked with two out and eventually scored on an RBI single by Jonathan Laureano.

The Hillcats went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Cody Morris started for the Hillcats and logged 2.2 innings. He allowed one run, walked four and struck out four. Hector Hernandez (Loss, 3-3) worked 3.1 innings and gave up a run, while Manuel Alvarez yielded two runs in the seventh inning. Felix Tati tossed a scoreless ninth.

Zach Lewis started for the Dash and worked five innings, allowing a run on four hits. Bennett Sousa (Win, 1-1) fired 2.1 scoreless innings and Will Kincanon (Save, 5) nailed down the win by picking up the final five outs.

The Hillcats and Dash will continue their series on Wednesday with a morning matchup. Right-hander Brock Hartson (0-1, 5.19) will start for Lynchburg, opposite of Winston-Salem righty Jorgan Cavanerio (7-0, 2.75). First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Like this: Like Loading...