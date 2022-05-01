Lynchburg Hillcats lose the final game of the series to the Salem Red Sox

Published Sunday, May. 1, 2022, 5:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With the threat of rain on the horizon the whole game, the Lynchburg Hillcats’ (11-10) bats went cold in their 2-0 loss. Salem (10-11) scored both of their runs off of Franco Aleman, before being shut down by the Lynchburg bullpen.

The game opened up with a bang as Eddinson Paulino opened up the game with a triple before scoring one batter later on the sacrifice fly. The score would remain 1-0 until the fourth when Blaze Jordan singled and came around to score several batters later on the bases loaded walk.

For the Hillcats, they were only able to manage two base hits. One by Dayan Frias in the fourth, and another by Milan Tolentino in the fifth. Both runners were picked off during the next at-bat.

The Hillcats got four strong innings of relief from Reid Johnston, as he went four innings, with five strikeouts.

Lynchburg did end up winning the series, taking four games from the Red Sox. They will return to action on Tuesday as they play host to Fredericksburg at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30.

Like this: Like Loading...