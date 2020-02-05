Lynchburg Hillcats introduce Maura Sheridan as new play-by-play voice

University of Vermont women’s basketball broadcaster Maura Sheridan has been named the play-by-play voice of the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Sheridan, 23, becomes the first female broadcaster in the Carolina League team’s history.

Sheridan replaced Max Gun, who had served as the play-by-play voice of the High-A Hillcats for two years.

Gun is set to pursue new broadcasting opportunities in Seattle.

Sheridan worked in 2019 on the broadcast team of another Carolina League team, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in their inaugural season.

She will also assume duties as the media liaison for the Hillcats, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

“I’m excited to welcome Maura to the awesome team here in Lynchburg,” Hillcats’ president and general manager Chris Jones said. “Her wealth of broadcasting experience and familiarity with the Carolina League made her the perfect fit for this position.”

A 2018 graduate of Syracuse, Sheridan got her first taste of working in baseball in 2017 while interning in the prestigious Cape Cod League, calling games and reporting field side for the Brewster Whitecaps.

