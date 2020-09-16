Lynchburg Hillcats hosting Yellow Balloon Softball Tournament

Published Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020, 3:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Lynchburg Hillcats will be hosting the Yellow Balloon Charity Softball Tournament Sept. 26-27 at Bank of the James Stadium.

The tournament is a collaborative effort between the Lynchburg Hillcats, Freedom Sports, and Children’s Miracle Network.

“I am pleased to work with a great community partner in the Hillcats on this event, while also having the ability to support Children’s Miracle Network and all their hard work. I look forward to an amazing day of softball for a cause,” said Richard Dean with Freedom Sports.

The community can support the cause by purchasing $5 tickets (fevo.me/yellowballoon) or by donating directly to Children’s Miracle Network (www.centrahealth.com/foundation/pediatric-care).

In addition to the softball games being played on the field, concessions will be open for fans to enjoy while watching games and supporting a great cause.

“We are excited to partner with Freedom Sports and our local Children’s Miracle Network to help provide entertainment for the community and raise money for a great cause,” Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones said.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion.

Related

Comments