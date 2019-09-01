Lynchburg Hillcats fall to long ball, Dash, 10-3

Published Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019, 7:55 pm

Lynchburg HillcatsThe Hillcats fell behind early in their Sunday matinee against the Winston-Salem Dash and never recovered, dropping the third game of the series 10-3.

Lynchburg (30-37, 62-72) falls in its penultimate game of the season to Winston-Salem (33-35, 71-61).

Steele Walker led off the ballgame with a double for the Dash. After Walker swiped third base, a groundout by Andrew Vaughn plated Walker to put the Dash ahead 1-0.

In the second, Carlos Perez walked to lead off the frame. After a pair of Winston-Salem strikeouts, Jonathan Allen took Cody Morris (Loss, 2-2) deep in his first Carolina League plate appearance, scoring Perez to make it a 3-0 Dash lead.

The Hillcats looked to answer back in the bottom of the second. Jodd Carter swatted a one-out single to get himself aboard. Then Henry Pujols drove a fly ball deep to left, over the wall for a home run that scored Carter to cut the Winston-Salem advantage to 3-2.

The Dash erupted in the fourth. Perez reached on a leadoff double, then Jameson Fisher drew a walk. Tate Blackman singled to load the bases. Morris uncorked a wild pitch which allowed Perez to score and move the other two runners up a base. Allen singled through the right side to plate Fisher, placing runners on the corners for Winston-Salem. Allen stole second, and the throw by Hillcats backstop Jason Rodriguez sailed into center field which allowed Blackman to score. Mitch Roman hit a single of his own to plate Allen, and by the time the inning was over the Dash held a 7-2 advantage.

Allen came up again in the sixth time, this time facing off against Lynchburg reliever Aaron Pinto. The left fielder took Pinto deep as well, a solo shot that ballooned the Dash lead to 8-2.

In the eighth inning, Mitch Reeves hit a two-out triple. Will Benson knocked him home with a single to trim the deficit to 8-3.

But the Dash weren’t satisfied with their lead. In the ninth, Walker hit a leadoff double. Vaughn drove him home with a single. Craig Dedelow ripped a single and Fisher drew a walk to load the bases. Blackman’s single plated Vaughn to make it 10-3 Dash. The Hillcats would go scoreless in the ninth as Winston-Salem hung on for the win.

The Hillcats will look for a win to close out their 2019 campaign on Monday. Lynchburg sends right-hander Brock Hartson (2-2, 2.90) to the mound to square off against lefty Konnor Pilkington (4-9, 5.15). First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

Monday’s game is Fan Appreciation Game at City Stadium.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.



