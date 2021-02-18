Lynchburg Hillcats announce 2021 schedule: Home opener set for May 4

Published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 4:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lynchburg Hillcats open the 2021 season at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday, May 4 against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

This year the Hillcats will host their 30th consecutive Independence Day Fireworks Celebration. The weekend celebration at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4 will be against a new foe, the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Giveaways for the 2021 season will be on Friday nights and include bobbleheads, T-shirts, patriotic cap, and other themed items.

“We are excited to host games that the community can look forward to,” Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones said. “This past year has been tough on so many and this is a sign we are starting to get back to normal. We cannot wait to open the gates at Bank of the James Stadium in 74 days!”

The 2021 schedule features 15 of the 20 series against Northern Division opponents with 36 games against Salem, 30 games against Delmarva, and 24 games against Fredericksburg. The full Low-A East League is comprised of 12 teams: Augusta GreenJackets, Carolina Mudcats, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies, Delmarva Shorebirds, Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fredericksburg Nationals, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lynchburg Hillcats, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Salem Red Sox.

All game times and a full promotional schedule for the 2021 season at Bank of the James Stadium will be announced at a later date.

Full season ticket plans are now on sale. Mini-plan packages will go on sale Monday, March 1.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the Bank of the James Stadium Box Office.

Related

Comments