Lynchburg Hillcats announce 2021 promotional schedule

The Lynchburg Hillcats released the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday.

This year’s slate includes giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and community celebrations starting opening weekend.

The Hillcats host in-state rival Fredericksburg to open the season, highlighted by Baby Southpaw Bobblehead Night presented by Coca Cola on Friday, May 7.

Other giveaways on the year include a specialty Hula Bobblehead courtesy of Kona Ice on June 4 and a one of a kind Hillcats pint glass on June 11.

Select Saturday games will culminate in amazing shows all season long. The Hillcats will celebrate America’s Independence with the 29th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we are so happy to finally have a Hillcats season,” Hillcats President Chris Jones said. “We can’t wait to see fans at the ballpark enjoying all of the special days we have worked hard to plan.”

The Hillcats will celebrate local heroes Sept. 10-12 with First Responders Weekend presented by Hill City Pharmacy. Other fan favorite events include the July 16th Margaritaville Night and Super Hero Night set for July 31.

Currently there are limited tickets available due to safety protocols in Minor League Baseball, so reserve your tickets NOW! For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the Bank of the James Stadium Box Office.

The 2021 full promotional schedule can be found here: www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

