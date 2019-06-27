Lynchburg goes 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in loss to Keys

The Lynchburg Hillcats couldn’t pull out their second series win in a row to begin the season, dropping the rubber match to the Frederick Keys by a 4-3 final score.

Lynchburg (4-3, 36-38) allowed double digit hits for the second game in a row as the Keys (3-4, 32-44) win back-to-back games for the first time in the month of June.

The Keys got on the board first for the third game in a row, getting things started in the third inning. Sean Miller singled and Zach Jarrett followed suit. A throwing error by Hillcats center fielder Steven Kwan allowed Miller to get to third base, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of JC Escarra scored Miller. A Trevor Craport sacrifice fly plated Jarrett to give Frederick a 2-0 advantage.

In the fourth, the Hillcats bats erupted. Will Benson swatted a solo homer to straightaway center field for his second bomb as a Hillcat. Jonathan Laureano then singled, and Mike Rivera crushed a homer of his own to give Lynchburg a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, Frederick bounced back. Miller doubled to lead off the frame, and Ripken singled him home to tie the game at 3-3.

Daniel Fajardo then began the sixth inning with a double. A sacrifice bunt by Miller moved him across to third, and a Jarrett single scored Fajardo to give the Keys a 4-3 lead. Lynchburg would not threaten as the Keys slammed the door in the final frames.

Justin Garza allowed three earned runs on six hits in six innings of work in the start. Jonathan Teaney (Loss, 3-1) was tagged for a run over two frames. Riley Echols tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Brenan Hanifee (Win, 5-7) gave up three runs in six innings for the Keys. Zach Matson, making his Carolina League debut, spun two scoreless innings. Scott Burke (Save, 1) fired a perfect ninth inning.

The Hillcats will welcome the Down East Wood Ducks, A-Adv. affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to City Stadium in a four-game series beginning on Thursday. Left-hander Sal Mendez (4-0, 2.61) will take the mound for the Wood Ducks in the series opener, while Lynchburg will send southpaw Hector Hernandez (0-0, 3.00) to make his first start in a Hillcats uniform. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparking Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday’s and Saturday’s games will include postgame fireworks shows presented by Kona Ice and Central Virginia Sports Commission, respectively.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

