Lynchburg gets its fourth walk-off win of the season

The Lynchburg Hillcats were down to their final strike against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans before rallying back to walk it off by a 4-3 final score.

Lynchburg (10-6, 42-41) forces the rubber match in the series finale against Myrtle Beach (9-8, 30-53) on Saturday.

With the Pelicans leading the game 3-2 in the ninth inning, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez hit singles to put two aboard with two away. On an 0-2 count, Mitch Reeves was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gavin Collins was hit by a pitch immediately afterwards to force in Kwan. Then on the first pitch he saw, Will Benson ripped a single into right to win the game for Lynchburg 4-3.

Earlier in the game, Myrtle Beach took the lead on a solo homer by Kevonte Mitchell in the fifth.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, Tyler Friis hit a lead-off homer to tie the game up at 1-1. Reeves then singled his way aboard and then Collins’ single moved him to second. Jodd Carter poked a single of his own to score Reeves, giving Lynchburg a 2-1 advantage.

Myrtle Beach fought back in the eighth. D.J. Wilson was hit by a pitch and Jimmy Herron singled. A Carlos Sepulveda single loaded the bases. Tyler Durna then hit into a fielder’s choice, and a throwing error by Friis allowed two runs to score to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

Cody Morris went five innings, giving up just one run while punching out six in the start for the Hillcats. Evan Mitchell (Win, 2-0) allowed an earned run in four frames.

Jack Patterson tossed four innings in the start for Myrtle Beach, blanking the Hillcats. Enrique De Los Rios surrendered two runs across three innings. Manny Rondon (Loss, 0-2) gave up two runs over 1.2 innings and Jesus Camargo gave up the winning hit to Benson.

The Hillcats and Pelicans will face off in the rubber match on Saturday. Javier Assad (2-5, 3.42) will take the hill for Myrtle Beach while left-hander Kirk McCarty (1-2, 5.14) will toe the rubber for Lynchburg. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Military Appreciation Weekend continues on Saturday. Festivities include Sparkling Saturday and Sandlot Sunday. Saturday’s postgame fireworks display is presented by MemberOne.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

