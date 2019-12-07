Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 9-13
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.
Route 636 – Crew will make slope repairs.
Route 692 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on pavement messages.
Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes.
Buckingham County:
Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane.
Route 29 at Routes 679 & 683 – Crew will work on signals.
Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Routes 620 and 746, Phenix AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.
Charlotte County:
Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work.
Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.
Cumberland County:
Various – Crews will work surfaces and shoulders, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.
Halifax County:
Route 360, Bethel AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.
Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.
Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.
Route 786 (649-757) – Closed 10/21-12/13 culvert replacement. Detour: 649, 603, 757 & 786.
Bethel AHQ – Crew will work surfaces.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe and clean roadsides.
Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way.
Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.
Lynchburg:
Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern during project.
Nelson County:
Route 653 at railroad bridge – 12/9-12/27/19, road closed for bridge replacement. Detour from 653 to 650, 56, 647, 722 and 655 back to 653.
Routes 628, 666 and 794 – Rural Rustic projects underway.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.
Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.
Route 825 (717-640) – Closed 11/4-12/20 for culvert replacement. Detour via 717, 726, 29 B, 29, 640 and back to 825.
Route 927 (40-685), Mt. Airy AHQ – Closed for pipe replacement 12/9-12/23/19. Detour from 927 to 40 and 685 back to 927. .
Brosville and Gretna AHQs – Crews will work ditches.
Gretna AHQ – Crew will boom axe and replace mainline pipe.
Gretna, Mt. Airy and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.
Kentuck AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.
Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will cut limbs.
Rondo AHQ – Crew will mow and clean roadsides.
Various – Crews will boom axe and respond to customer concerns.
Prince Edward County:
Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.
Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed to 12/13/19 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460 & 626.
Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces.
District-wide activities:
Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.
Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.
Surface work– Various surface improvements, including rumble strip installation are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.
