Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Dec. 23-27

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Sweet Briar – Coolwell Rd) – Shoulder and lane closures in north- and southbound lanes for brush cutting. Be alert.

Route 29 (Sweet Briar – Nelson County line) – Lane closures in north- and southbound lanes for unpaved shoulder repairs. Use caution.

Route 636, Slapp Creek Rd – Crew will make slope repairs. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 636, Wares Gap Rd– Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 692 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Appomattox County:

Various secondary routes- Brush cutting; flaggers will assist motorists.

Buckingham County:

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush and work surfaces.

Dillwyn AHQ – Crew will work surfaces.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 at Route 683 – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501, Brookneal – Crew will work on pavement messaging.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Various secondary routes- Brush cutting; flaggers will assist motorists.

Charlotte County:

Routes 620 and 746, Phenix AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.

Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Rural Rustic project.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will work surfaces, boom axe and mow.

Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work, work surfaces, boom axe, and mow.

Cumberland County:

Countywide – Crews will work surfaces and shoulders, and cut brush.

Halifax County:

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will remove debris, and repair shoulders and potholes.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe and work surfaces.

Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern during project.

Nelson County:

Route 653 at railroad bridge – 12/9-12/27/19, road closed for bridge repairs. Detour from 653 to 650, 56, 647, 722 and 655 back to 653.

Route 628 – Rural Rustic projects underway. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Various secondary routes- Brush cutting; flaggers will assist motorists.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane of traffic only on bridge. Signs and other traffic control alert motorists to this change.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Route 927 (40-685), Mt. Airy AHQ – Closed for pipe replacement 12/9-12/23/19. Detour from 927 to 40 and 685 back to 927.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will boom axe, clean roadsides and work ditches.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will boom axe, cut limbs, and daylight signs.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will address customer work orders.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will boom axe, cut limbs, clean roadsides and work secondary roads.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will mow, work non-hard surface secondary roads and clean roadsides.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690-460) – Closed until February 1, 2020 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460 & 626.

Countywide – Crew will clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

