Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 17-21

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29, Monroe – Crew will work signs.

Routes 29 and 210 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.

Route 56 – Paving operations.

Routes 29 Bus (646 to Lynchburg limits), 130 (669 – Rockbridge Co line) and 210 (622 to 29) – Mowing operations. Delays possible.

Route 635 (60 – 688) – Pipe replacement. Detour for thru traffic via Route 610.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 24/501 – Crew will mow and boom axe. Watch for slow moving equipment. Also, milling and paving operations.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 29, near airport – Crew will work signs.

Route 40 (Campbell Co. line to Charlotte Co. line) – Long line painting. Slow equipment.

Hill-n-Dale Road, Thomas Terrace Subdivision – Pipe replacement.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Single lane w/ traffic signal at eastern end of projects. Closed to thru traffic July 20-August 18. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 633 & 643 – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 652 – Detour in place Aug. 24-Sept. 4 for pipe replacement.

Route 660 (29/460 – 665) – Closed Aug. 10-Sept. 4 for bridge work. Detour 665, 501, & 29/460.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 (Charlotte Co. line to Lunenburg Co. line) – Long line painting. Slow equipment.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Route 644 (631 – 600) – Road closed Aug. 3 – Sept. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 631, and 600 to 644.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures, changes in traffic pattern may occur due to streetscape project.

Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed 9/8 – 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Virgilina area, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will patch secondary routes.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed will be 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 – Milling and paving will take place July 20 – September 1.

Routes 29, Monroe – Crew will work signs.

Route 56 (689-814) – Milling and paving operations may create delays.

Routes 601, 617, 618, 620, 632, 742, 774 and 776 – Paving operations.

Route 645 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 29, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Routes 654 & 935, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Routes 656 & 1070, Kentuck AHQ and 885, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crews will install pipe.

Route 706, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

