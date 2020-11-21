Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Nov. 23-27

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Routes 29 Business and 130 – Crew will work signals.

Route 29 Business – Sidewalk construction in Madison Heights.

Route 130 over NSRR, w of Mad Hgts –One 10’ lane w/signal starting 11/30 for bridge work.

Route 671 (677-604) – Milling, paving. Day work. Expect delays.

Route 743 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460/460 Bus ramps – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Routes 24, 56, 60, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 626 (43-1332) and 696 (699-701) – Paving, 7 am- 6 pm. Expect delays.

Route 652 – Closed. Pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58 near Kentuck Road – Crew will work signs.

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.

Route 642 – Closed for repairs. Detour 642 west to 57, 57 east to VA 360, 360 east to 501 in Halifax, 501/360 north to 642.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 627 over S Fork Rockfish River – Closed; superstructure replacement. Detour Route 151.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 58 W (west corp. limits Danville – 58 Bypass interchange) – Milling and paving; delays.

Route 607, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 621 (862-861) – Closed for repairs 11/30/2020-1/1/2021. Detour via 862, 311, and 861.

Route 642 (634 – 646) – Closed until 11/24 for pipe replacement. Detour via 646, 634 and 642.

Route 698, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 975, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will replace a culvert.

Route 990 – Crew will remove debris.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

Please note districtwide activities above.

