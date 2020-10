Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 19-23

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District in the coming week.

Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 210 (163–Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Oct. 5, milling, paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 671 (677-604) – Milling, paving starting Nov. 2. Day work. Expect delays.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 24, Rustburg area – Crew will work signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Routes 40 & 501, Brookneal – Line painting. 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 623 (460 W-Bedford Co. line) & 626 (1332-43) –Starting Oct. 26, milling, paving. Expect delays.

Route 696 (699-701) – Starting Oct. 19, milling, paving. Expects delays.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 644 (600-631) – Closed for bridge replacement until Nov. 3, 2020. Detour via 644, 631, 600 to 644.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. date: 2/21.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Detour in place. Completion date: July 2021.

Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed through 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 640, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe and remove trees. Detour via 640, 633, 668 to 640. Est. completion Oct. 30, 2020.

Route 707, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

