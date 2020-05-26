Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: June 1-5

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 N & S (Amherst to Nelson line) – Long line painting will occur.

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29 Bus and Route 130 – Crew will mow. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Route 60 (617 – 689) – Crew will repair shoulders.

Route 210 – Plant mix operations. Expect delays and lane closures.

Route 681– Crew will make patch roadway.

Appomattox County:

Buckingham County:

Campbell County:

Route 29 (24-738)- Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 501 (607-655) – Shoulder widening to begin and complete by October 9, 2020.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Charlotte County:

Route 651 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Cumberland County:

Route 646 (60 – 645) – June 1-July 2, closed for box culvert replacement. Detour via 60, 682, 13, and 645 back to 646.

Halifax County:

Route 683(680-685) – Closed bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Comp. – 8/14/20.

Alton area – Crew will patch surfaces.

Virgilina area- Crew will mow secondary routes.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 60 near Allan’s Creek Road – Crew will work signs.

Route 620 – Closed: bridge repairs – June 15-August 7, 2020. Temp. alternate access available.

Route 628/794 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – Single lane on bridge. Signs and other traffic control in use.

Route 29, Gretna AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 29, Rondo AHQ and Route 40, Gretna AHQ – Crew will patch surfaces.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Build temporary bridge. 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 41, Franklin Turnpike – Crew will clean curb and gutter.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 715 – Closed for pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 30, 2020. Detour in place.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Route 738, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/628 – Crew will work signals.

Route 360 E&W (58 – Prince Edward line) – Crews will paint long lines.

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction to begin. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

