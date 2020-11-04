Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Nov. 9-13

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures planned for the coming week.

Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Routes 29 Business and 130 – Crew will work signals.

Route 29 Business – Sidewalk construction in Madison Heights.

Route 210 (163–Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Oct. 5, milling, paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 210 S ramp to 29 Business – Ramp closed, detour in place for pipe repair.

Route 671 (677-604) – Milling, paving starting Nov. 9. Day work. Expect delays.

Route 743 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460/460 Bus ramps – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 15, Andersonville AHQ – Crew will mow.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 623 (460 W-Bedford Co. line) & 626 (1332-43) –Milling, paving. Expect delays.

Route 626 (43-1332) and 696 (699-701) – Paving, 7 am- 6 pm. Expect delays.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.

Route 654, Bethel AHQ – Crew will install curb.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 Business at Route 56 – Crew will work signs.

Route 627 over S Fork Rockfish River – Closed approx. 5 weeks for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via Route 151.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 607, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 642 (634 – 646) – Closed until 11/24 for pipe replacement. Detour via 646, 634 and 642.

Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed through 11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.

Route 930 (634 – 643) – Closed through 11/16 for pipe replacement. Detour via 930, 643, 653 , 634 and back to 930.

Route 975, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will replace a culvert.

Route 698, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

Please note districtwide activities above.

