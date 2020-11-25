Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business – Sidewalk construction in Madison Heights.

Route 130 over NSRR, w of Mad Hgts –One 10’ lane w/signal starting 11/30 for bridge work.

Route 743 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route /460 Bus, Town of Appomattox – Crew will replace pavement messaging.

Route 644 – Crew will replace pipe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 652 – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Route 687 – Repairs being scheduled.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.

Route 642 (833-888) – Closed for repairs until Jan. 31. Detour 642, 57, VA 360, US 501 to 642.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 near Route 56 – Crew will replace signs.

Route 627 over S Fork Rockfish River – Closed; superstructure replacement. Detour Route 151.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 58 W (west corp. limits Danville – 58 Bypass interchange) – Milling and paving; delays.

Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.

Route 621 (862-861) – Closed for repairs 11/30/2020-1/1/2021. Detour via 862, 311, and 861.

Route 630 – Crew will replace cross line pipe.

Route 649 (797 – 605) – Contractor will perform geotechnical work from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Dec. 2 & 3. Detour: 797 799 and 605 back to 649.

Route 698 (729-57) – Road closed from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm each day, Nov. 30 – Dec. 1for geotechnical work. Detour: 698, 729, 57 and back to 698.

Route 817 (932-652) – Road closed from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm each day, Dec. 4-7 for geotechnical work. Detour: 817, 932, 969, 652 back to 817.

Route 975, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will replace a culvert.

Route 990 – Crew will remove debris.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 S – Crew will mow.

Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

Please note districtwide activities above.

