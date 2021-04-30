Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 3-7

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures, delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 60 (686-605) – Crew will repair storm drain, clean pipe, remove brush. Pilot truck and flaggers will assist.

Route 130 over RR, w of Madison Heights –Bridgework, single 10’ lane with signal.

Route 130 (685-679) – Alternating flagging operations during shoulder widening operations.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 2021. One lane controlled by signal.

Route 743 – Rural Rustic project will take place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Estimated completion – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) and 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Tree pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 29 near Route 683 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 460 Bus at Routes 789 & 829 – Crew will perform signal work.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 501 – Passing lane project. Expect delays for tree cutting/removal. Lane closures; temporary detours expected. Fixed comp – May 5, 2023. Speed limit reduced.

Route 610 – Connections with US 501 closed beginning March 31.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023. Night work, May 4th, 7 pm to May 5th, 6 am.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 N & S (40-58), route 501 (58-NC line) – Long line painting. Slow machinery in use.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 640, Gretna AHQ –Widening project.

Route 849 (855-851) – Closed for repairs April 5-May 14. Detour 849, 855, 851 to 849.

Route 855 (621-621) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour 621, 856, 622- 855. Comp. June 4.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 360 (704-728) – One lane closed approximately 4 weeks for bridge superstructure repairs.

Please note districtwide activities above.

