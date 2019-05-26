Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 27-31

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 29 Bus South (671-663) – Milling and paving underway. Expect delays.

Route 29 S (151-29 Bus) – Milling and paving underway. Expect delays.

Route 130 (676-railroad bridge) – Milling, paving and rumble strips underway. Expect delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 26 – Centerline rumble strips being installed.

Route 460 – Crew will work on signs.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 and 60 – Centerline rumble strips being installed.

Route 633 – Crew will make shoulder repairs as weather permits.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Route 696 – Closed due to failed box culvert pipe. Detour in place via 613, 694 (Cumberland Co.), 672 and 696 (back to Buckingham County).

Route 737 – Rural Rustic project underway.

Various – Crew will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 24 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on pavement messaging.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strips being installed.

Route 727, Phenix AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will mow at various locations.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will clean pipe.

Various – Crew will work surfaces/shoulders, boom axe, remove debris and respond to concerns.

Cumberland County:

Route 60 – Centerline rumble strips being installed.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces/shoulders/ditches, and respond to customer concerns.

Danville:

Route 29 Bypass over Barkers Branch – One lane of traffic in the north- and southbound lanes during completion of projects. Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Halifax County:

Route 58 – Crew will paint lines on roadway.

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. summer 2019.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 667 (657-649) – Closed. Detour via 667, 650, 603 & 649. Est. comp. late summer 2019.

Route 678 (654 – 682) – Closed approximately 6 weeks for flood damage repairs beginning April 8. Detour via 681 N, 360 E and 654 S back to 678.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Volens AHQ – Crew will boom axe at various locations.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project. Contractor constructing sidewalk and install lighting near F907.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Temporary lane closures may occur. Bridge over railroad closed for demolition; detour in place.

Nelson County:

Route 6 (151-29) – Milling, paving and rumble strips 7 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Routes 29 & 56 – Crew will perform maintenance on signs.

Route 29 S (737-623) –Speed 45 mph and north- and southbound traffic in northbound lanes to replace box culvert at the tributary to Muddy Creek. Estimated completion – August 2019.

Routes 29 & 655 – Intersection improvements.

Routes 56, 151 and secondary routes – Mowing may result in delays.

Route 60 (Amherst line to Appomattox line) – Alternating traffic due to tree trimming.

Route 625, Perry Lane – Rural Rustic project, drainage improvements, grading and paving.

Route 684, Chicken Hollow Rd – Drainage improvements & surface treating. Delays.

Route 814, Campbell’s Mtn Rd – Rural Rustic project, surface treating. Expect delays.

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) – Road closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685 West, 56 East and back to 686.

Pittsylvania County:

Routes 29 & 58 – Crew will paint lines on roadway.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania County line to Whispering Pines Road) – Crew will widen shoulders, install rumble strips, and upgrade guardrail.

Route 723 (723 – 360) – Closed. Detour via 729 & 732. Est. completion – June 2019

Route 730, Countyside Dr. – Closed. Temporary bridge installed. Estimated completion of new structure – December 2020.

Route 732 (728-725) – Closed. Detour via 732, 725, 726, 729, & 728. Est. comp. Sept. 2019.

Route 825 (717 – 716) –Closed- repairs until September 2019.

Route 835 (718 – 41) – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 835, 41, 718 and back to 835.

Route 875 (876-621) – Closed until June 3 for pipe replacement. Detour 875, 876 & 58.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches on secondary routes.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will boom axe on secondary routes.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strips being installed.

Route 460 Business near hospital, Town of Farmville – Expect intermittent lane closures during pedestrian trail project. Project completion – May 31, 2019.

Route 600 over Little Saylers Creek – Closed for repairs. Detour: 600E, 617S, 307W & 600NE. Structural steel being fabricated and galvanized. Estimated reopening – summer 2019.

Route 613 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will work surfaces/shoulders, cut brush, remove debris/litter, mow, and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface treatment – Various surface treatment schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

