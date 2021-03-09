Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 15-19

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the week of March 15-19. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus, Madison Heights – Crew will work on signage. Expect delays.

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures and delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 130 over RR, w of Mad Hgts –Bridge work, one 10’ lane with signal.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 2021. One lane controlled by signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.

Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) and 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Tree pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 460 Bus/Timberlake Rd – Crew will work on pavement messaging. Delays possible.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 360 (Halifax/Charlotte Co. line – Rt 653) and other primary routes – Crew will conduct litter pick up. These ongoing operations may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 501 – Passing lane project. Expect delays for tree cutting/removal. Lane closures; temporary detours expected. Fixed comp – May 5, 2023.

Route 684 (662-663) – Closed through April 2 for bridge repairs. Detour via 662 to 360 to 663 and back to 684.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania Co. line – Danville) and other primary routes – Crew will conduct litter pick up. These ongoing operations may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.

Route 640 (633-633) – Mar 22-4/9, 7:30 am- 3:30 pm ea. day, road closed for tree and debris removal. Detour: 633, 668, 633 back to 640.

Route 849 (855-851) – Closed for repairs April 5-May 14. Detour 849, 855, 851 to 849.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin. Fixed completion November 11, 2022.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement.

Please note districtwide activities above.

