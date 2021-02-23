Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 1-5

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District for the week of March 1-5. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus – Crew will work pavement messaging. Expect delays.

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures and delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 60 (617 – 778) – Flaggers will assist while crew repairs shoulders, cut trees, cleans and inventories pipe.

Route 130 over RR, w of Mad Hgts –Bridge work, one 10’ lane with signal.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 2021. One lane controlled by signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 Bus. Town of Appomattox – Crew will replace signs.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 60/15 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.

Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) and 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Tree pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 360 (Halifax/Charlotte Co. line – Rt 653) and other primary routes – Crew will conduct litter pick up. These ongoing operations may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 501 – Passing lane project. Lane closures; temp. detours expected. Fixed comp – May 5, 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania Co. line – Danville) and other primary routes – Crew will conduct litter pick up. These ongoing operations may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.

Route 849 (855-851) – Closed for repairs. Detour 849, 855, 851 to 849. Est. comp. March 3.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin. Fixed completion November 11, 2022.

Route 15/778 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement.

Please note districtwide activities above.

