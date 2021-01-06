Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Jan. 11-15

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction beginning Jan. 4. Lane closures and delays. Estimated completion November 2021.

Route 130 over RR, w of Mad Hgts –Bridge work, one 10’ lane w/signal starting Feb., 2021.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab Jan. 4 through September 2021. One lane controlled by signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 24 (Concord – Rustburg) – Ditching, slope and shoulder repairs. Delays possible.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Bridge open, work zone in place. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 501 (Lynchburg – Rustburg) – Crew will replace signs.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 40 – Crew will repair slope damage.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. Feb. 2021.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.

Route 642 (833-888) – Closed for repairs until Jan. 31. Detour 642, 57, VA 360, US 501 to 642.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 607 (668 -628) –Closed for bridge construction. Detour: 607, 668, 602, 628 back to 607.

Routes 698, Mt. Airy AHQ– Crew will replace pipe.

Route 792 (1316-Bus. 29) – Closed for culvert installation. Detour 792, Bus. 29, 1307 and 1316 back to 792. Estimated completion – Jan. 15.

Route 849 (855-851) – Closed for repairs. Detour 849, 855, 851 to 849.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Work to begin after first of year.

Route 15 near Farmville – Crew will replace pavement messaging.

Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

Please note districtwide activities above.

