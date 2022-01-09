Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Jan. 10-14

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.

Route 682 Woody’s Lake Road Madison Heights – Starting Jan 10 with an expected completion date of Dec 15, 2022. Expect lane closures, delays, rough road. Signs and flaggers to direct traffic.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 630 – Rural rustic work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 460 – Bridge overhead sign inspections reports.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58/501 – Stop bars and turn arrows at intersection.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 778 (Green Valley Road) – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge repairs. Route 778 will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 600 (Black Walnut Road), to the intersection of Route 746 (Mt. Laurel Road). This section of Route 778 will be closed starting 01/10/2022 and is planned to be reopened on 01/21/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 680 (Church Road) – Bridge replacement. Closed to thru traffic starting 11/15 from Route 976 (Coleman Road) to the intersection of Route 666 (Yeatts Store Road). Est. completion February 11, 2022.

Crews working on preventative maintenance and replacing cabinet locks with new digital locks.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

