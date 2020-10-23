Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Oct. 26-30
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District scheduled for the coming week.
Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.
Route 210 (163–Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Oct. 5, milling, paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
Route 210 S ramp to 29 Business – Ramp closed, detour in place for pipe repair.
Route 671 (677-604) – Milling, paving starting Nov. 2. Day work. Expect delays.
Route 743 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Route 24, Rustburg area – Crew will work signs.
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Routes 40 & 501, Brookneal – Line painting. 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
Route 460 Bus – Crew will paint long lines.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Route 623 (460 W-Bedford Co. line) & 626 (1332-43) –Starting Oct. 26, milling, paving. Expect delays.
Route 696 (699-701) – Starting Oct. 19, milling, paving. Expects delays.
Charlotte County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Route 644 (600-631) – Closed for bridge replacement until Nov. 3, 2020. Detour via 644, 631, 600 to 644.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.
Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.
Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. date: 2/21.
Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. Completion date: July 2021.
Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed through 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Route 6 – Flaggers will direct traffic during ditching operations.
Route 151 – Flaggers will direct traffic during shoulder repairs.
Route 655 – Flaggers will direct traffic during boom axe operations.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29, Gretna AHQ – Crew will mow.
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.
Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.
Route 640, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe. Detour via 640, 633, 668 to 640. Est. completion Oct. 30, 2020.
Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.
Route 959, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will install crossline pipe.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Please note districtwide activities above.