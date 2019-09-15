Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 16-20

Published Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019, 12:57 pm

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on pavement messages.

Route 501 ((812-Rockbridge Co. line) – Milling and paving operations will results in delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Various – Surface treatment operations may result in delays.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes with detour in place.

Route 460 E (667-689) – Milling and paving operations will result in delays.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 – Long line painting will occur.

Routes 630 & 737, Andersonville AHQ – Rural Rustic projects underway.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes. Traffic pattern changes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 603 (684-744) – Closed Aug. 12-Sept. 27 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 603, 607, and back to 603.

Route 604 and other locations, Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work.

Route 653 – Will be closed 9/18 8 am-3 pm for crossline pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 600 (746-92) – Bridge rehabilitation 8/5-10/4/19. Detour via 778, 746 and back to 600.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 771 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Cluster Springs & Volens AHQs – Crews will boom axe at various locations.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Bridge over railroad closed. Detour in place. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) –Closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685W, 56E and back to 686.

Route 721 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Various – Surface treatment operations may result in delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 @ 970 – Bridge work until 9/20. West shoulder closed.

Routes 660 and 912, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic projects.

Route 662 (707 – 713) – Road, bridge replacement. Detour via 701 and 640. Est. comp. Oct. 11.

Route 687, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 841 (818-612) – Closed 10/28-12/6 for culvert replacement. Detour via 818, 840 and 612.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.

Brosville and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will boom axe at various locations.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will cut limbs on secondary routes and work surfaces.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides.

Various routes, Rondo AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders and ditch.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed Sept. 9-Dec. 13, 2019 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460, 626 and back to 652.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces and shoulders.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Centerline rumble strips – Crews will install centerline rumble strips on various primary routes.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.


