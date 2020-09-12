Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 14-18

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District is scheduled. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.

Route 644 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 15 – Crew will paint long lines.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 near Yellow Branch – Crew will work signs.

Route 29/460 interchange – Crew will work on ramp lights.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Single lane w/ traffic signal at eastern end of projects. Closed to thru traffic until further notice. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures, changes in traffic pattern may occur due to streetscape project.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project.

Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed 9/8 – 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Alton area – Crew will clean ditches/pipe.

Virgilina area, Cluster Springs AHQ and various, Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed will be 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Route 460 W (Martin St. – Candlers Mtn. Rd.) – Milling and paving 8 pm – 6 am.

Nelson County:

Route 699 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 607, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic.

Route 621 (862 – 875), Brosville AHQ – Road closed 8 am – 4 pm, Mon – Thurs through 10/6 for Rural Rustic rehab project. Detour via 862, 708, and 875 back to 621.

Route 802 (801 – 29 Business) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour via 801, 29 Bus to 802.

Route 897 (716-716) – Closed thru Oct. 30 for pipe replacement. Detour in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 360, near Town of Green Bay – Crew will work signs.

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

