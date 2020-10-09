Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 12-16

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures for the coming week.

Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29 @ Route 130 – Crew will work on signals.

Route 210 (163–Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Oct. 5, milling, paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 210 S ramp to Business 29 – Ramp closed and detour in place during pipe repair.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 near Town of Appomattox – Crew will work signs.

Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista (29 overpass to North River View Dr) – Milling and paving operations beginning Oct. 7 from 8 pm to 6 am.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29, Yellow Branch area – Crew will work signs.

Routes 40 & 501, Brookneal – Starting Sept. 27, milling & paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

US 460 Bus – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. date: 2/21.

Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. 10/4-15, culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed through 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.

Virgilina area, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will patch secondary routes.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.

Route 40, Gretna AHQ – Crew will mow.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 621 (862 – 875), Brosville AHQ – Closed 8 am – 4 pm, Mon – Thurs for Rural Rustic rehab project. Detour via 862, 708, and 875 back to 621.

Route 640, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe and remove trees.

Route 730, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

