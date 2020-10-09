Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 12-16
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures for the coming week.
Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.
Route 29 @ Route 130 – Crew will work on signals.
Route 210 (163–Wright Shop Rd) – Starting Oct. 5, milling, paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
Route 210 S ramp to Business 29 – Ramp closed and detour in place during pipe repair.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 near Town of Appomattox – Crew will work signs.
Route 460 @ 647, Hummingbird Ln – Right lane closure on US 460 W for turn lane project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Route 29 Bus., Altavista (29 overpass to North River View Dr) – Milling and paving operations beginning Oct. 7 from 8 pm to 6 am.
Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.
Route 29, Yellow Branch area – Crew will work signs.
Routes 40 & 501, Brookneal – Starting Sept. 27, milling & paving 8 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.
US 460 Bus – Crew will paint long lines.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Routes 58 & 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will mow.
Route 501, Town of Halifax – Delays, lane closures for streetscape project. Comp. date: 2/21.
Route 601 – Roadway alignment project. 10/4-15, culvert replacement. Detour in place.
Route 736 (737 – 734) – Road closed through 10/30 for culvert replacement. Detour in place.
Virgilina area, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will patch secondary routes.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 over Pumpkin Creek – One lane closed.
Route 40, Gretna AHQ – Crew will mow.
Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.
Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.
Route 621 (862 – 875), Brosville AHQ – Closed 8 am – 4 pm, Mon – Thurs for Rural Rustic rehab project. Detour via 862, 708, and 875 back to 621.
Route 640, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe and remove trees.
Route 730, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.
Route 802 (801-29 Bus) – Closed 10/5-11/20 for culvert replacement. Detour: 801 & 29 Bus.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Comp. 11/20/2020.
Please note districtwide activities above.