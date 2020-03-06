Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of March 9-13

Published Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, 5:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various maintenance activities throughout the district. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush cutting, tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 610 – Crew will work potholes.

Routes 617, 714 & 743 – Crew will clean pipe.

Route 779 – Crew will remove trees.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 644 – Crew will boom axe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 & 60 Intersection – Crew will work on signs.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 501 @ Mayflower Dr, 501 @ River Ridge Mall &d 501 @ Woodall Rd – Crew will do preventive maintenance on signals.

Route 600 & 601 – Crew will boom axe.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Contractor will undertake debris removal on structure.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 682 (659 – 678) – Closed 3/23-3/27 for culvert repairs. Detour via 659, 654, & 678 back to 682.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures possible during completion of project.

Nelson County:

Route 56 – Joint repairs continue on westbound lane of structure.

Route 56 (29 – 151) – Crew will repair ditches, shoulders and pipe.

Route 60 near Long Mtn Wayside – Crew will perform sign work.

Route 602 near 626 – Road will close approx.4 days around 3/18 for railroad crossing maintenance.

Route 655 – Patching on bridge. Be alert.

Route 655 (56-151) – Crew will work pipe and shoulders.

Route 794 – Crew will perform drainage work on Rural Rustic project. Flaggers will assist motorists.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over NS Rail-Left lane closed for deck/joint repairs; right lane open with 11’ wide restriction. Estimated completion – late March.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Single lane on bridge. Signs and other traffic control in use.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Constructing temporary bridge beside existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Construction vehicles entering/exiting; flagging operations. Est. completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 57, Chatham – Crew will work on pavement message, including railroad messaging.

Route 642 over Shula Rd – Road narrowed to 11’.

Route 715 – Closed to through traffic for pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 30, 2020. Detour in place.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Routes 360 and 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”