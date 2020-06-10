Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of June 15-19

Published Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020, 12:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures for the week of June 15-19. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County

Route 29 N & S (Amherst to Nelson line) – Long line painting will occur.

Route 29 – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29 Bus, 130, 163 & 210 – Crews will mow.

Route 210 – Plant mix operations. Expect delays and lane closures.

Route 610, 636, 640, and 727 – Crews will patch surfaces.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County

Route 622 – Crew will work a safety project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County

Route 29 (24-738) – Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation. Completion Nov 2020.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 460 near Liberty University- Crew will work signs.

Route 501 (607-655) – Shoulder widening to begin and complete by October 9, 2020.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 646 (731-606) – Road closed June 22-Aug 14 for culvert replacement. Detour via 606.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County

Route 701 (691-615)- Closed June 15-19 for bridge repairs. Detour: 615, 47, 662, 691to 701.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County

Route 646 (60 – 645) – June 1-July 2, closed for box culvert replacement. Detour via 60, 682, 13, and 645 back to 646.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County

Route 58 @ 931 – Crew will work signals.

Routes 628 & 794 – Crew will work Rural Rustic projects.

Route 683(680-685) – Closed bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Comp. – 8/14/20.

Route 959, Bethel AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Alton area- Crew will patch surfaces.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement project over railroad starting June 1. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed will be 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County

Route 620 – Closed: bridge repairs – June 15-August 7, 2020. Temp. alternate access available.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County

Route 29 N over Banister River – Single lane on bridge. Signs and other traffic control in use.

Route 29, Gretna & Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Traffic pattern change, 45 mph. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 40, Gretna AHQ – Crew will patch surface.

Route 58 @ 62 – Crew will work signals.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 644, Rondo AHQ and Routes 695 & 738, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crews will work Rural Rustic projects.

Route 715 – Closed for pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 30, 2020. Detour in place.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County

Route 360 E&W (58 – Prince Edward line) – Crews will paint long lines.

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction to begin. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments